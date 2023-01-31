Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online

The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several teenage girls. (WMUR via CNN)
By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (WMUR) - A former New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting several underage girls, and prosecutors say he had help from other women.

Prosecutors allege 43-year-old Jesse Reynolds had nearly 40 profiles on a dating site, through which he would message underage girls, bring them to his home in Nashua and sexually assault them. He is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged assaults.

Authorities started looking into Reynolds in 2016 after several teenage girls came forward alleging sexual assault. They said he recruited girls online through an app called MeetMe.

Prosecutors say Reynolds fled to Michigan upon learning about the investigation. He was arrested there Jan. 10.

Prosecutors also say Reynolds was romantically involved with several women he referred to as “sister-wives.” He allegedly had them pick up the girls from their home or from school and bring them to his home. Investigators said the girls would be blindfolded as they were taken to his home.

A judge called the accusations “a version of human trafficking” in a court hearing Monday.

Defense attorneys said that while the charges are serious, Reynolds has no prior record.

Investigators said there could be more possible victims, adding that Reynolds previously lived in Vermont and Massachusetts. They’re asking anyone who might have more information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

However, the NTSB is still working to figure out what caused the line to rupture.
Kinder Morgan aiming to reopen Coolidge pipeline following deadly 2021 explosion
The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several...
Prosecutors: Suspect used nearly 40 dating profiles to find underage victims
Leading the charge in the auction was the 1989 Ferrari F40, which sold for $2.75 million.
Barrett-Jackson exceeds $190 million in car auction sales during Scottsdale event
The shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road.
Teen boy hospitalized, lockdowns lifted after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station