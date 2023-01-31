Kinder Morgan aiming to reopen Coolidge pipeline following deadly 2021 explosion

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been nearly two years since a gas line exploded in Coolidge, which killed a father and his daughter. Now, Kinder Morgan’s El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C (EPNG) wants to resume operation of the line.

In a statement, EPNG confirmed it’s submitted a request to federal regulators last week.

“Kinder Morgan’s El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C (EPNG) submitted a request to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Wednesday, January 25, to lift the pressure restriction so that the line can return to commercial service. PHMSA will need time to review the request. EPNG will provide an update once PHMSA approves the request to lift the pressure restriction and Line 2000 is ready for commercial use.”

“Hopefully other communities won’t have to go through what mine did,” said Sen. TJ Shope. Shope represents the area of Coolidge and had not heard from the company about its plan to reopen the line. However, he did say they’ve kept an open line of communication with him since the incident.

“The entity had operated for decades with zero to few incidents, so they have proven that they can. Unfortunately, we have a horrible incident in very recent memory,” said Sen. Shope. Shope, like others in the community, is still healing after losing Luis Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter Valeria in August 2021.

Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson said he hadn’t heard from the company about reopening the line.

“I would like to see the final report regarding this incident prior to any reopening. This was a tragic incident that changed a family’s life forever. We at the City of Coolidge never want to see anything like this happen again. I feel it is appropriate to wait for the final report to determine any action regarding this line. To my knowledge kinder Morgan has not reached out to myself or the City Council regarding this matter.”

In the preliminary report released in late 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found the gas pressure from the pipeline installed in 1986 was “well under” what federal regulators allowed. However, the NTSB is still working to figure out what caused the line to rupture.

In 2003, a Kinder Morgan line in Tucson also broke. In response, late Sen. John McCain said, “The rupture has raised serious questions about the condition of Kinder Morgan’s pipelines.”

Sen. Shope said if the company opens the line again, it will have to show it can be done safely. “We have to give our citizens peace of mind that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing to keep people safe,” said Sen. Shope.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the NTSB. We’re told they didn’t have a timeframe for when the report will be complete, but they will reach out as soon as it’s published. We also asked Kinder Morgan how soon operations will begin if it receives approval from PHMSA. We were told they are working to address our questions.

