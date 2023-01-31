Your Life
I-17 southbound reopens near Cactus Road after driver crashes into tree

Expect heavy delays on I-17 near Cactus Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Cactus Road are back open in north Phoenix Monday night following a serious crash. According to the Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into a tree just before the Cactus Road on-ramp. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials is telling drivers to expect heavy delays. For more traffic updates, visit Arizona’s Family traffic page.

