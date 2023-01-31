GOP lawmakers pushing “election integrity” bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are 10 bills being heard today regarding “election integrity”, as presented by the GOP.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said she’ll veto any legislation created from baseless election claims, but Republicans continue undeterred. Arizona Senators Wendy Rogers, one of the loudest election deniers, and Ken Bennett, the face of the discredited 2020 election audit, serve together in the State Senate.

The two and others listened to a pair of election deniers testify under oath. After their presentation, the GOP-led committee heard a variety of election-related bills that, if passed, would make it harder for voters to cast early ballots. A large majority of Arizona voters still get their ballots by mail.

Senator Juan Mendez said he believes very little of these bills would be signed by Gov. Hobbs. “These bills are really a continuation of 2020, still chasing after that big lie and propping up those conspiracies,” the senator said.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was seen speaking with Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope before the hearing. He said he believes there’s time for compromise. “This is a process that’s just starting at the Capitol,” Secretary of State Fontes said. “We’re not going to fierclfiercelye any of these bills, although behind the scenes we’re making some suggestions for improvements.” The bills will have a long way to go before passing through the legislature to arrive on the governor’s desk.

