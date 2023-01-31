Former Arizona Cardinal releasing new book on building financial success

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona Cardinal defense end Devon Kennard is still developing a game plan, but this time, it’s not on the field.

Kennard’s upcoming book “It All Adds Up” discusses creating a wealth-building mindset and a step-by-step guide to building multiple income streams. He joined Good Morning Arizona with Olivia Fierro and Scott Pasmore about his newfound passion.

Part of the mission is to ensure that the American Dream is still alive today by giving everyone a fair chance at financial success. Currently, an estimated 3-in-10 adults in the U.S. do not have emergency savings, and only 1-in-4 have a “rainy day fund” to cover three months of living expenses.

“The book aims to provide essential information and debunk financial myths and misunderstandings to help readers make informed decisions to improve financial health,” Kennard said. He currently delivers financial education to Arizona youth through organizations such as ICAN Chandler and Read Better Be Better.

