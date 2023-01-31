Fontes asking for investigation into Lake’s tweets sharing voter signatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is asking Attorney General Kris Mayes to take action against Kari Lake after she posted photos of voters’ signatures on Twitter. Under Arizona law, records containing a voter’s signature shouldn’t be accessible or shared by any person other than the voter. Fontes claims Lake broke this law and could face a felony charge by posting pictures of 16 voter signatures on her Twitter.

In Lake’s tweet, she posts side-by-side photos comparing and contrasting the signatures, alleging nearly 40,000 ballots were counted with signatures that didn’t match up. Fontes says this isn’t allowed, citing Arizona Statue 16-168 (F), which reads, “under no circumstance may a person other than the voter or any statutorily authorized person reproduce a voter’s signature. A violation of this provision is a Class 6 felony.” Mayes’ office confirmed they received the letter.

