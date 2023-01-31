First Alert Weather Day: Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning.

A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with high country snow above about 5500 feet. The showers are light and spotty, however, so the Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Look for an inch or snow of new snow above 5500 feet across portions of Northern and North-Central Arizona.

In the Valley, showers to the southwest of town are spreading into the Valley metro area and could persist through the morning. Rainfall totals are expected to be generally light, at less than a quarter inch.

Drier air moves into the state tomorrow as this low-pressure system exits. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer in the mid-60s. A building ridge of high pressure will bring afternoon highs in the 70s over the weekend ahead.

We’re still looking at slightly cooler weather likely next week. We’ll keep you updated.

