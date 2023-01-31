Finnish heavy metal artist TARJA making Phoenix stop in June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finnish heavy metal artist TARJA is stopping in Phoenix on her 2023 Living the Dream Tour.

She’ll be stopping in 12 cities across the U.S., starting Wednesday, June 14, in Philadelphia and wrapping up in Berkeley, CA on Friday, June 30 at the UC Theatre. In Phoenix, she’ll be found at the Van Buren on Monday, June 26. The tour is in celebration of her recent album “Best of: Living the Dream” released in December 2022.

The album talks about her 15-year solo career spanning 6 albums. Recently, she won 6 Impala Awards, honoring her 250,000 sales in Europe. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Check out the full list of tour dates:

Jun 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

Jun 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Jun 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Jun 18 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Jun 20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Jun 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Jun 24 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Jun 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Jun 30 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater

Tarja was nominated for an Emma Award in Finland in 2006 and 2007 as well as an Echo Award in Germany in 2007. She’s the first-ever Finnish solo artist to achieve a Gold Record in Germany. She co-founded Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish. Want to learn more about her? Click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.