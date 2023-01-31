Fall Out Boy announces tour with Phoenix stop ahead of upcoming album

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for another unforgettable summer of rock at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion) as Fall Out Boy announces their 25-city North American tour.

The “So Much For (Tour) Dust” series of shows will make their Phoenix stop on Friday, Jun. 30 after kicking off from Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field on June 21. Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates. Some other guests featured include Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr.

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined THE HELLA MEGA TOUR in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer. The band’s forthcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust, arrives March 24.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. To learn more, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.