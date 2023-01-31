Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon.

On Jan. 28, around 5:15 p.m., El Mirage police officers were called to a shooting at a home near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street, just north of Thunderbird Road. Officers arrived and found a man inside the house shot and killed. He hasn’t been identified. Police say the man was part of a group of people that arrived at the home with weapons. El Mirage police say three people ran away from the home after the shooting and have not been found. Police later arrested the alleged shooter but haven’t released his name.

Police say four human smuggling victims were found in the home. According to court documents, one victim told police he was forced to come into the U.S. and paid large amounts of money once in the country. The victim also told police he feared for his safety as he was being held against his will until he paid for his release, court papers say. According to police, two other witnesses said they were smuggled from Guatemala and Ecuador to Mexico and then to the El Mirage home.

Detectives searched the home and found walkie-talkies and cell phones with names and amounts of money taped onto them. Detectives interviewed the homeowner, 60-year-old Carmen Rivas Fernandez, and 44-year-old Braulio Mariscal Hernandez. Investigators said that Fernandez is also the mother of the suspect in the shooting. According to court papers, the suspect in the shooting admitted to having illegal migrants in the home and said Fernandez gets her rent paid by the main person in the organization. Court papers say Hernandez told officers he was also involved in the human smuggling ring and used Fernandez’s car to drive undocumented migrants to other states for relocation.

Fernandez, Hernandez, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and face multiple charges, including second-degree murder, human smuggling, illegally conducting enterprise, and kidnapping.

