Businesses, hotels prepare for large crowds during Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The next two weeks will be crazy here in the Valley with the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open coming to town. As a result, many businesses are counting on a major boost in revenue. Scottsdale is pretty busy on any weekend, but with both events happening the same week, hotels and restaurants are preparing for what they’re calling a big wave of people.

For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Steve McDonald, the owner of Social Tap in Old Town Scottsdale, agrees and says it should also be the busiest. “People will be doubling or tripling their normal revenue because we will be busy from open or close, instead of a dying off early,” McDonald said.

When Arizona hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, around 120,000 out-of-state visitors flooded the Valley. The Arizona Chamber of Commerce says this Super Bowl is expected to bring in close to $1 billion, compared to the $720 million the 2015 Super Bowl brought in. And with so many people planning to come to the state, hotel rooms are already filling up.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess sits right along TPC Scottsdale, home to the WM Phoenix Open. John Glynn with the Princess says rooms are still available, but it’s getting packed. “We have the ability to book up to 750 rooms per evening and we are close on most nights starting Monday through Sunday. They are putting money into our local economy. That is really vital,” Glynn said. “There’s a little extra buzz around property that we love.”

These events come when many places are still working to recover from the last couple of years. “It’s been really tough. The last couple of years spring training got canceled and then we only got to do half of spring training before and now we get to get the full benefits. Everybody is wide open business as usual,” McDonald said. “We are staffed and ready to go. We try to pre-hire as best as we can, and get everybody trained.”

It’s a win-win situation. And local businesses are ready to welcome people through their doors for an unforgettable weekend. “They are here for something that is really fun and really exciting and for a lot of people it’s a bucket list experience for them,” Glynn said.

