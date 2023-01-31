Your Life
Barrett-Jackson exceeds $190 million in car auction sales during Scottsdale event

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Barrett-Jackson, the world’s greatest collector car auction, supercharged to a new record during its auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale from Jan. 21-29. The historic event featured 1,907 No Reverse collectible vehicles, totaling more than $184.2 million in auction sales, and surpassed 200 world auction records. The event also featured five cars that raised $1.89 million for charity.

“Barrett-Jackson continues to electrify the collector car hobby with our true automotive lifestyle events,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We saw a spectacular docket bring incredible sales and set more than 200 world auction records. We also welcomed a record number of enthusiasts to WestWorld, setting the tone for an exciting event season in Arizona.”

Leading the charge in the auction was the 1989 Ferrari F40, which sold for $2.75 million. Over 1,100 pieces of authentic automobilia were also auctioned for more than $6.41 million, bringing total auction sales above $190.6 million.

The nine-day event kicked off with over 300,000 people in attendance over its opening weekend, beginning with QT Family Day, Lucid Motors and Safe Haven Defense, and the Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby. Barrett-Jackson also teamed up with the Driven Project to provide supercar therapy to 12 children battling serious illnesses and heavy life challenges.

View some of the top-selling vehicles in the gallery below.

