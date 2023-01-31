3-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue, where police say a three-year-old boy took at least one fentanyl pill, and his family rushed him to the hospital. The boy was treated with Narcan but had to be airlifted to another hospital. He was put on life support but later died, investigators said.

Police say the boy’s death is an ongoing criminal investigation, but no arrests have been made. The department also released a statement about growing opioid deaths in Arizona. “This child’s death highlights the dangerous consequences of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our ongoing fight against this epidemic,” the department tweeted.

