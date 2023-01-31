Your Life
3 injured after serious crash closes 83rd Avenue in Peoria

One person was suffered life-threatening injuries and two others were hurt in a crash Tuesday...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria is closed after a serious wreck left three people injured.

According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries who was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.

At this time, both directions of 83rd Avenue is shut down between Deer Valley Road through Hillcrest Boulevard and is expected to remain closed for several hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

