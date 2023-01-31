2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins.

One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.

The numbers from Monday’s drawing 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and Powerball 5. According to a lottery spokesperson, two players each won $100,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball. While typically matching those numbers means a $50,000 prize, they paid an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, which multiplies winnings.

Earlier this week, three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend. An $87,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Wittmann; a $40,000 ticket was sold in Phoenix; and a $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mesa.

The Powerball Jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $653 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Feb.1.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.