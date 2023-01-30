Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days.

A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast is pumping moisture into Arizona this morning. Light snow showers in the High Country should pick up today, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect above 5,000 feet in northern Arizona until noon tomorrow. Flagstaff should pick up one to three inches today, and another one to three inches tonight.

For the Valley, rain chances are near 30 percent today and closer to 50 percent tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will likely be light at less than a quarter of an inch. Heavier rain is possible in southwestern parts of the state.

By Wednesday, dry weather returns to the state, along with a significant warm-up back to temperatures that are near normal for this time of year. Next weekend looks sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. We’ll watch the forecast for the following week closely, but at this point, forecasts are trending toward below-average temperatures and dry weather. We’ll keep you updated!

