Suspect shot and killed by Goodyear police

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A suspect was shot and killed by Goodyear police early Monday morning.

According to Goodyear police, they were called to the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting When they arrived at the scene, they found a person who was injured. That person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police were then able to locate the suspect near Van Buren Street and 152nd Drive and that’s where the shooting between the officers and the suspect occurred. Police later said the suspect died. Additional details on the other victim have not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting are under investigation. Police say Van Buren Street will be closed from Bullard Avenue to Estrella Parkway throughout the morning commute.

