State legislators discuss possible water solutions with Rio Verde Foothills residents

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Over a hundred people gathered at the Reigning Grace Ranch in Rio Verde Foothills Sunday afternoon. Representatives Alexander Kolodin, Gail Griffin, Joseph Choplik, and Sen. John Kavanagh joined the community at a town hall meeting to discuss short and long-term solutions for the community to have access to water.

During the meeting, Sen. John Kavanaugh said he’s ready to introduce a bill if the City of Scottsdale doesn’t willingly help Rio Verde Foothills residents. “This bill says all Scottsdale has to do is pipe it through, as they’ve been doing for many years. The water comes from elsewhere. They’ll be fully reimbursed. And if for any reason, Scottsdale residents wind up short of water, this deal stops because Scottsdale residents are treated first by Scottsdale,” said Sen. Kavanagh.

We’re told the bill could take a couple of weeks, as short as four weeks, to go through the Capitol. If it does, an emergency clause will be slapped onto it. That means the bill would become law immediately if Governor Katie Hobbs signs off on it.

This comes as the Rio Verde Foothills community waits for EPCOR, a Canadian water company, to receive approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to become its water source. However, even if the ACC gives its approval, it could take EPCOR three years to be up and running.

In the meantime, Rep. David Cook designed a short-term plan to haul water from the Gila River Indian Community and have Scottsdale process it. However, that plan would still need approval from the City of Scottsdale, a council vote, and permission from the Gila River Indian community. “Mayor David Ortega is spitting in the face of Scottsdale residents, like me, who believe that what he’s doing is cruel,” said Rep. Kolodin. “That’s when we need to step in and say, ‘Look, cities, you’re political subdivisions of the state. You are inferior to the state. We have power over you, and if you abuse your authority that we have given you, we can take measures to stop that.”

Cody Reim, a resident, said Rep. Kolodin and Rep. Griffin surveyed the community a week ago and did not like how families struggled to get by. Reim said if the City of Scottsdale does not help out soon, community members have planned protests during the Super Bowl and Phoenix Open. Mayor David Ortega and council members were invited to attend the meeting.

The city released a statement ahead of the town hall:

“The city appreciates the sudden urgency with which elected representatives for residents in the unincorporated Rio Verde Foothills area are now working toward short- and long-term water solutions for their constituents. Because residents in Rio Verde Foothills have sued the City of Scottsdale over this matter, and that lawsuit is still not yet completely resolved, city staff will not attend Sunday’s town hall meeting. Whether they are developed in Sunday’s town hall meeting or elsewhere, Scottsdale is willing to discuss potential short- and long-term solutions with Maricopa County, the only local governing body for Rio Verde, provided Scottsdale remains in compliance with the city’s state-mandated Drought Management Plan and City of Scottsdale residents are not negatively impacted. The assistance of members of the Arizona State Legislature in moving potential solutions forward is appreciated.”

However, Councilwoman Tammy Caputi did attend. She received a round of applause from Rio Verde Foothills residents attending the town hall meeting. Reim, who announced her attendance, said she could not comment due to the active lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale by some Rio Verde Foothills residents.

