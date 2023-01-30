Slick roads to the north, rain heads into Phoenix Monday and Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the upper 40s. This afternoon we will see a high of 60 degrees.

Our average high this time of year is around 70 degrees, and we are expected to stay below that through Thursday. Another low-pressure system will bring some rain to Phoenix and some mountain snow tonight and tomorrow in the north. Because of the snowfall up north, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for elevations above 5,000 feet until noon tomorrow. Flagstaff could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow, just enough to make the roads slick for that evening and morning commute.

When it comes to rain here in the Phoenix area, most models indicate that we will see the bulk of our moisture tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will be light, with about one-tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain until Tuesday afternoon. As we get closer to the weekend, we will see the sun return and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

