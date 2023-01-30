Your Life
Senator Sinema reintroduces social media focused anti-cartel bill

FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sinema announced Friday, Dec. 9, that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema has reintroduced her Combating Cartels on Social Media bill, a piece of legislation initially introduced in September 2022 alongside Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford, Senator Mark Kelly, and Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty.

“Every day, cartels post on social media platforms and recruit teenagers in Arizona to act as drivers for their illegal operations. These teens – some as young as 14 – are lured by the promise of easy cash and wind up participating in illegal smuggling, endangering everyday Arizonans along the way,” Senator Sinema said.

RELATED COVERAGE: An inside look at human smuggling at the border

Senator Lankford said he believes large social media corporations should be held accountable for the illegal recruitment activities on the platforms. “Social media companies (like YouTube and Facebook) list in their ‘terms of service’ that the platform cannot be used for illegal activities, but at the same time they allow human smugglers to buy ads, promote how to illegally enter the U.S., and demonstrate how to avoid the U.S. Border Patrol when crossing the border,” he said.

The bill’s reintroduction comes after multiple arrests in Arizona of individuals smuggling others illegally across the U.S. and Mexico border. In addition, the act would require the Department of Homeland Security to monitor cartels’ use of social media on four separate platforms for recruitment efforts. Read the full bill here.

