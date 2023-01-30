Your Life
Phoenix man pleads guilty for failing to pay employment taxes for Las Vegas dental practice

Timothy Wilson plead guilty to tax evasion from the IRS for more than $280,000.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man operating a Nevada-licensed Las Vegas dental practice has pled guilty to failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees. Court documents say Timothy Wilson operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC in Las Vegas and north Las Vegas as sole owner.

Between 2011 and 2014, Wilson withheld taxes from his employees’ wages but did not pay the IRS taxes on those withholdings. In all, Wilson generated a total tax loss of more than $289,000. He will be sentenced on April 24 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison along with a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

