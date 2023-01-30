Your Life
Philadelphia Eagles will face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles will face the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium Glendale on Feb. 12.(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (3TV/CBS 5) - The Philadelphia Eagles flew by the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game. The Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback. They’ll try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Nick Sirianni. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a close AFC championship scoring a field goal in the last eight seconds of the game.

The Eagles will face the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium Glendale on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

