Philadelphia Eagles will face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, MO (3TV/CBS 5) - The Philadelphia Eagles flew by the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game. The Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback. They’ll try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Nick Sirianni. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a close AFC championship scoring a field goal in the last eight seconds of the game.

The Eagles will face the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium Glendale on Feb. 12.

