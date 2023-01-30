Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person hospitalized, schools on lockdown after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station

The shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road.
The shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schools are on lockdown, and one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

TRENDING: 3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw

Police say nearby schools are on lockdown, including Mountain Pointe High School, as officers search the area. Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted there were two armed suspects on the loose, but police haven’t confirmed the information.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The family-friendly event lets kids train like the pros.
Arizona’s Family gets first look at Super Bowl Experience
You’ll get to meet the Dino Rancheroos and learn about how to ride, lasso dinosaurs, and more.
Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch LIVE coming to Phoenix March 28
Phoenix Fire Department is in crisis, and the firefighters and paramedics want you to know.
Arizona Family Investigates: Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police...
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in