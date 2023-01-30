One person hospitalized, schools on lockdown after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schools are on lockdown, and one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Police say nearby schools are on lockdown, including Mountain Pointe High School, as officers search the area. Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted there were two armed suspects on the loose, but police haven’t confirmed the information.
Residents are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
