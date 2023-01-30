One person hospitalized, schools on lockdown after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schools are on lockdown, and one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police say nearby schools are on lockdown, including Mountain Pointe High School, as officers search the area. Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted there were two armed suspects on the loose, but police haven’t confirmed the information.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have closed down a Circle K at 44th and Ray in Ahwatukee. Working to learn more information but as we pulled into the area saw an individual being placed into a police vehicle #azfamily pic.twitter.com/vkIUmExqUW — Elliott Polakoff (@ElliottPolakoff) January 30, 2023

🚨⚠️ PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THIS AREA ⚠️🚨



44th street and Knox.



PD: There is a very active shooting scene right now at 4400 E Ray Rd. There is one person who’s been transported to a hospital with 2 armed suspects outstanding. Mountain Pointe High School is in lockdown. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) January 30, 2023

