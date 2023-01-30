Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges after video captures them beating cuffed suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a grand jury has chosen not to indict two officers that allegedly used excessive force in the arrest of a suspect who shot at them at a west Phoenix convenience store last October.
Arizona’s Family previously reported that Phoenix police placed two officers on leave after video showed them hitting and kicking a handcuffed suspect who fired gunshots at their patrol car on Oct. 27. According to police, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Harry Denman, ran into the QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after firing the shots. Officers followed him with guns drawn, ordering him to get on the ground. Body-cam shows one officer hit Denman in the head with his gun. Another portion of the body cam shows one of the officers telling Denman, “I will blow your (expletive) head off, dude.”
The video has been widely shared and criticized as excessive force. And when the video was released, Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan responded to the news from the county attorney on Monday with the following statement:
Last week, prosecutors presented the case to a Maricopa County Grand Jury with body-worn footage and convenience store surveillance video. The Grand Jury then declined to issue the indictment. “MCAO also reviewed the facts and evidence as it related to actions taken by Officer Nicholas Beck. The office determined there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction for his conduct and did not seek a grand jury indictment,” the department said via a news release.
