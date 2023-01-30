Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges after video captures them beating cuffed suspect

Police say there was a scuffle trying to get the suspect into handcuffs.
Police say there was a scuffle trying to get the suspect into handcuffs.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a grand jury has chosen not to indict two officers that allegedly used excessive force in the arrest of a suspect who shot at them at a west Phoenix convenience store last October.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that Phoenix police placed two officers on leave after video showed them hitting and kicking a handcuffed suspect who fired gunshots at their patrol car on Oct. 27. According to police, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Harry Denman, ran into the QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after firing the shots. Officers followed him with guns drawn, ordering him to get on the ground. Body-cam shows one officer hit Denman in the head with his gun. Another portion of the body cam shows one of the officers telling Denman, “I will blow your (expletive) head off, dude.”

The video has been widely shared and criticized as excessive force. And when the video was released, Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan responded to the news from the county attorney on Monday with the following statement:

Last week, prosecutors presented the case to a Maricopa County Grand Jury with body-worn footage and convenience store surveillance video. The Grand Jury then declined to issue the indictment. “MCAO also reviewed the facts and evidence as it related to actions taken by Officer Nicholas Beck. The office determined there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction for his conduct and did not seek a grand jury indictment,” the department said via a news release.

(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) Edited body-cam video released by Phoenix police shows two officers hitting and kicking the man in the head.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot; no serious injuries reported
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%
In Arizona and other western states, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
The annual Super Bowl Breakfast brings NFL legends & hall of famers to town to honor the best...
Tickets still available for Super Bowl Breakfast
Affordable pet care in the Valley at Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit