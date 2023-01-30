Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Multiple airlines adding extra flights between KC-Phoenix for Super Bowl

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Chiefs fans wanting to book their trips to and from the Super Bowl, airlines are beginning to add more options for air travel.

Southwest Airlines will add five flights to what it currently offers between Kansas City and Phoenix departing Feb. 9-10.

Delta is also adding four flights on Feb, 10-11, and United Airlines will add three new nonstop flights between the two cities.

Starting Feb. 9, American Airlines has also announced the addition of two flights each day Feb. 9-11, and there will be more return flights from Phoenix to Kansas City Feb. 13-14.

For flight information, see KCI’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot; no serious injuries reported
Police say there was a scuffle trying to get the suspect into handcuffs.
Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges after video captures them beating cuffed suspect
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%
In Arizona and other western states, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
The annual Super Bowl Breakfast brings NFL legends & hall of famers to town to honor the best...
Tickets still available for Super Bowl Breakfast
A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.
Police identify man shot, killed while confronting homeowner in north Phoenix