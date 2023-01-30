Your Life
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

