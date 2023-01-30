Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Flagstaff middle schooler arrested for assaulting student with knife, police say

Police say a student was injured after being assaulted by another student with a knife Monday...
Police say a student was injured after being assaulted by another student with a knife Monday morning.(File image courtesy: Flagstaff Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Flagstaff school was temporarily locked down Monday morning after a student reportedly assaulted a fellow student with a knife.

Officers responded to Mount Elden Middle School following reports of the incident and police say both students, the suspect and victim, had already been separated and secured when they arrived. The student who was hurt was treated for their injuries, while the other was taken into custody. The knife used was also recovered by police.

TRENDING: Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges after video captures them beating cuffed suspect

While the lockdown has since been lifted, school officials said in a letter to parents that students will continue to shelter in place while officers complete their investigation. The district says school will dismiss on time, however all after-school activities for Monday have been canceled. The full letter is below:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police...
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
Timothy Wilson plead guilty to tax evasion from the IRS for more than $280,000.
Phoenix man pleads guilty for failing to pay employment taxes for Las Vegas dental practice
Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges; video captures them beating cuffed suspect
2 lucky Arizona lottery tickets were sold in Mesa and Phoenix over the weekend!
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw