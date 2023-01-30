Flagstaff middle schooler arrested for assaulting student with knife, police say

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Flagstaff school was temporarily locked down Monday morning after a student reportedly assaulted a fellow student with a knife.
Officers responded to Mount Elden Middle School following reports of the incident and police say both students, the suspect and victim, had already been separated and secured when they arrived. The student who was hurt was treated for their injuries, while the other was taken into custody. The knife used was also recovered by police.
While the lockdown has since been lifted, school officials said in a letter to parents that students will continue to shelter in place while officers complete their investigation. The district says school will dismiss on time, however all after-school activities for Monday have been canceled. The full letter is below: