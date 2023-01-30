Flagstaff middle schooler arrested for assaulting student with knife, police say

Dear Mount Elden Middle School families,

This is a follow-up communication to this morning’s message regarding the Lockdown and Shelter In Place at Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS). Students will remain safely in a Shelter in Place for the duration of the school day to allow the Flagstaff Police Department to complete its investigation. FUSD’s response team is onsite to provide support for students and staff. Please note that the parents of the students involved in this incident have already been notified.

MEMS will dismiss at its normally scheduled time at 2:20 p.m. today. All after-school activities are canceled this afternoon.

MEMS will be instituting a controlled release for students being picked up by parents prior to the normal release time today. Parents and guardians picking up their student early will need to check-in at the front entrance of the school and bring their identification with them. Students will only be released early to their parent, guardian, or emergency contact listed. All other students will be released using normal dismissal procedures at 2:20 p.m.

School will proceed as normal tomorrow with additional support on site for staff and students.

Mount Elden Middle School staff is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students. We are focused on providing a calm environment for the remainder of the day. We will work with our response team to provide continued support for all students and staff.

Questions can be directed to the Superintendent's Office at (928) 527-6002.