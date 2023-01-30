Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community.

The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.

Schulyer Estes, general manager of Recreo Cantina, said, “We’ve listened to our customers and we wanted to introduce a new menu, upgraded cocktails and a fresh look that we think will give our guests the new dining adventure they are looking for.” Patrons will have their choice of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and fajitas, in addition to a few favorites from the old menu as well.

By way of drinks, more than a dozen margarita flavors have been added in addition to the full draft beer menu, including locally brewed beer. The cantina will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. Click here to check out the menu!

