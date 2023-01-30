Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch LIVE coming to Phoenix March 28

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch LIVE is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on March 28! You’ll get to meet the Dino Rancheroos and learn all about how to ride and lasso dinosaurs and more. An adventure may just begin, and you may need to help the Tin Horn trio save the day!

Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. on the following days: Tuesday for Citi card members, Dino Ranch Facebook and Instagram followers; Wednesday for Bandsintown; and Ticketmaster on Thursday. General public sales start Friday, with VIP packages available for chances to meet the cast and get access to premium seats and merchandise. Click here for more details.

“We are turning Dino Ranch into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget. I’m so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans,” said Richard Lewis, writer, and director of Dino Ranch Live and CEO of Fierylight. To learn more about the show, click here.

