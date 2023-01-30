Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s Family gets first look at Super Bowl Experience

The family-friendly event lets kids train like the pros.
The family-friendly event lets kids train like the pros.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Preparations are underway for Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Crews are now putting on the final touches for the ‘Super Bowl Experience’ presented by Lowe’s at the Phoenix Convention Center, which is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. It is the first of many Super Bowl events in the Valley.

TRENDING: ADOT says no freeway closures until after Super Bowl

It’s a family-friendly event where kids can train like the pros, throw a football like Patrick Mahomes, kick one like Jack Elliott, or learn how to sack the quarterback like Chris Jones. A spokesperson for the NFL said that Arizona Cardinals players will also be there for the fans. “This weekend is really for locals in the Valley to come down to celebrate,” said Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s Senior Director of Events.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Multiple airlines adding extra flights between KC-Phoenix for Super Bowl
Terry Bradshaw, left, reacts as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, second from...
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
Traveling for the Super Bowl? Here's what your wallet can expect.
Want to see the Super Bowl in-person? You’ll have to fork over a lot of cash.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title