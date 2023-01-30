Arizona’s Family gets first look at Super Bowl Experience

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Preparations are underway for Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Crews are now putting on the final touches for the ‘Super Bowl Experience’ presented by Lowe’s at the Phoenix Convention Center, which is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. It is the first of many Super Bowl events in the Valley.

It’s a family-friendly event where kids can train like the pros, throw a football like Patrick Mahomes, kick one like Jack Elliott, or learn how to sack the quarterback like Chris Jones. A spokesperson for the NFL said that Arizona Cardinals players will also be there for the fans. “This weekend is really for locals in the Valley to come down to celebrate,” said Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s Senior Director of Events.

For more information or to purchase tickets,

