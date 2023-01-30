Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie to wrap up late summer tour in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The legend himself, Alice Cooper, is keeping himself busy later this year, joining Rob Zombie on a 19-city tour produced by Live Nation.

The “2023 Freaks on Parade” tour kicks off on Aug. 24 in Dallas, with stops in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, and Anaheim. The tour will then wrap up on Sept. 24 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. Special guests Ministry and Filter are also slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time

Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.