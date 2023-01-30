Your Life
ADOT says no freeway closures until after Super Bowl; plans to keep Phoenix-area traffic delays to a minimum

File image(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Phoenix metropolitan area braces for two special events, the Arizona Department of Transportation says it is temporarily stopping any complete freeway closures from Feb. 1 through Feb. 15

The WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII are expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the Valley and pump over $1 billion into the local economy. And while the WM Phoenix Open is largely contained to Scottsdale, that event, coupled with the abundance of Super Bowl-related preparations, celebrations, and of course the Big Game itself, is enough to cause concern for commuters.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting to where they need or want to be during the events ahead of the big game,” said ADOT Central District Administrator Randy Everett. “Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement. But whether you’re a visitor or local resident, we want to avoid conflicts with our ongoing improvement projects.”

Still, ADOT plans to keep working on smaller roadwork projects and enhancements but hopes to keep its impact on traffic to a minimum. “There may be rare cases where overnight lane or ramp restrictions with limited effects on traffic may be scheduled in areas away from special events,” the agency wrote in a traffic notice on its website.

Additional traffic information can be found on ADOT’s website and using AZ511.gov.

