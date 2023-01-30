Your Life
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw

2 lucky Arizona lottery tickets were sold in Mesa and Phoenix over the weekend!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!

On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca 30, just off U.S. Highway 60 in Wittmann. Those numbers were 2, 3, 5, 18 and 25.

Also on Friday in Phoenix, a $40,000 winning ticket was sold for the Mega Millions draw, matching 4/5 with Mega Ball, at the Grab N Go/Arco, just off 16th Street. The winning numbers were 4, 43, 46, 47, 61 and Mega Ball 22.

On Saturday, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold for the Powerball draw at a Mesa QuikTrip just off Southern Avenue. The numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47 and Powerball 15. Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot of nearly $613 million or a $329 million cash value. If a player lands jackpot, it will be the ninth largest jackpot win in Powerball history.

