Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff

Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley; less than a tenth of an inch is expected. The high country could pick up 2-6 inches of snow.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!

It was another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s throughout the Valley. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a high of 67 degrees in Phoenix, which is right around average for this time of year. Great day for grilling before catching the NFL games!

Enjoy the great weather because on Monday there are low rain chances; windy and highs dipping back down in the lower 60s. Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday night headed into Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley; less than a tenth of an inch is expected. The high country could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. If that happens, this could become the second most snowfall in one month for Flagstaff. Pretty neat!

We welcome in the month of February with below normal temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s as a result of the system moving through this week. BUT, look for a warm-up with drier weather, likely by the end of the week. Be sure to use the azfamily First Alert Weather app to find the latest updates on the forecast.

