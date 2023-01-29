Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

Lake Mead's water level is expected to sit just about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year...
Lake Mead's water level is expected to sit just about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year elevation in the Las Vegas Review bureau’s forecast from last month.(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts.

Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its current level. But that’s about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year elevation in the bureau’s forecast from last month, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The newspaper said Lake Powell, the reservoir on the Arizona-Utah border, now is expected to finish this year at 3,543 feet or 16 feet higher than last month’s forecast and about 19 feet higher than its current level.

While the projections have improved with the snowpack, the forecasted levels mean that Lake Mead would remain in shortage conditions for at least a third consecutive year. “I think the big picture is that we’re dealing with some very long-term deficits along the Colorado River system,” Steph McAfee, the state climatologist and a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, told the Review-Journal. “A good year is good news. And I don’t want to diminish that. But it’s not going to fix the problem.”

TRENDING: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale

The newspaper said the basin has been aided heavily by a series of nine atmospheric rivers that battered much of the West over a three-week period that started days after Christmas. Snowpack numbers across the region are far above average, with some parts of California and Nevada currently near or more than 200 percent of average for this point of the year.

The majority of the runoff for the Colorado River will be snow melting off the Western Rockies where the snowpack currently sits at a healthy 146 percent of average, the Review-Journal reported. According to the latest projections from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, the April through July snowmelt runoff is expected to swell the river to 117 percent of its 30-year average as that snow melts and runs downstream to Lake Powell.

That’s a substantial uptick from the 79 percent of average that the center had forecasted for the river last month. McAfee said the question now is whether that wet trend will continue — something that is very difficult to predict for the upper Colorado River basin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police...
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
The 49ers quarterback and Gilbert local went to Perry High School.
Perry High School cheers on alum Brock Purdy as he plays in NFL Super Bowl playoffs
Officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue...
Police: Man shot at central Phoenix gas station was trying to rob the alleged shooter