Police: Man shot at central Phoenix gas station was trying to rob the alleged shooter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the man who was shot at a Phoenix gas station and later died was trying to rob a man filling up his car at the pump.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th St. and Highland Avenue on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Aaron Duwan Frazier, Jr. with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators detained a man involved in the shooting at the scene, and it has been initially determined that he reportedly acted in self-defense. No further details are available.

