Police: Man filling up gas shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Phoenix

Police say a customer filling up his car at a central Phoenix gas station shot and killed a man trying to rob him.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An attempted armed robbery turned deadly after police say a customer filling up his car at a central Phoenix gas station shot and killed a man trying to rob him.

On Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Aaron Duwan Frazier, Jr., with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Frazier approached a man filling up his car at a gas pump and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. According to Phoenix police, the man then went to the back of his car, grabbed a gun, and shot Frazier. The man was detained at the scene and has not been arrested.

TRENDING: Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix

The head store clerk who witnessed the robbery turned shooting says he recognized the man being robbed and describes him as a frequent customer who is kind and polite. He says everything happened very quickly. A customer came inside to warn him there was a verbal argument outside, then he heard three gunshots. When he looked outside, the man who fired the shots was calling 911. “This is the first time something like this has happened here. Never ever,” said the store clerk. He says this is the first violent crime he’s aware of in the area, and now he’s worried about crime increasing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

