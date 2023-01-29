Perry High School cheers on alum Brock Purdy as he plays in NFL Super Bowl playoffs

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert local and Perry High School alum Brock Purdy is on the national stage this Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles. A Cinderella story of sorts since a win would bring Purdy back to where he grew up to play in Super Bowl LVII.

For head coach Joseph Ortiz, it’s been an exciting time at the high school and for the football team. He says he’s taken a flood of media calls. Ortiz wasn’t coaching when Purdy was playing for Perry, but he says after the draft Purdy came in to throw around with the team. “Very quiet, very humble, very personable. He was awesome to be around,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says Purdy is very well-liked on campus, and the students love to see him. Purdy made a video of encouragement for the varsity football team when it kicked off region play against Hamilton High School last October. “The team was very moved by it,” Ortiz said. “It’s awesome to see. Our boys have even talked about it. Knowing you can push through adversity and get to the top no matter what happens. Being Mr. Irrelevant, he’s Mr. Relevant.”

To celebrate, the Perry High School staff is holding a watch party in Gilbert Sunday afternoon to cheer Purdy on in the NFC Championship game!

