One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear

The motorcyclist died at the hospital early Sunday morning from their injuries.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear.

Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the hospital early Sunday morning from their injuries.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital. Early Sunday morning, the motorcyclist died from their injuries at the hospital. No more details are available, and impairment hasn’t been determined as a potential cause for the crash.

