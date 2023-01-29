Your Life
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead

Temperatures are warming up this week, but there's a low chance of rain Monday in the Phoenix area.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.

Rain chances look best Monday evening into Tuesday for the Valley, but accumulation doesn’t look great. We could see a tenth to a third of an inch when all is said and done. This system will also bring much cooler air with it. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. The low will slowly shift further east by the middle of the week, which will result in a drying and warming trend for the state. By Friday into the weekend, we could see temperatures hit the 70-degree mark.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

