More human remains found on South Mountain after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police confirm they found more human remains on South Mountain on Saturday during their search.

The investigation was launched after a hiker found a human skull in the area earlier this month. Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the remains yet, and the case is still being reviewed as a homicide.

Portions of South Mountain Park was closed for the search on Saturday. No more details about the incident are available yet.

