Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in

The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police...
The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police say.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say.

Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.

TRENDING: Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

That’s when the other man shot the suspect. He later told investigators he believed the man was going to shoot him, so he shot in self-defense. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still underway.

