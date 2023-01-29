Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say.

Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.

That’s when the other man shot the suspect. He later told investigators he believed the man was going to shoot him, so he shot in self-defense. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.