Man hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is hospitalized, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

