Man dead, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is dead, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.