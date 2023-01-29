Your Life
Man dead, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station

Officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is dead, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

