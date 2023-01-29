Your Life
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 44th and Whitton Avenues.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man has died after a shooting in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 44th and Whitton Avenues. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. Phoenix police say a man has been detained and are investigating what led to the shooting.

