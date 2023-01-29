Your Life
Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.
A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way.

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.
A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)

When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was detained, but no further details about what led up to the shooting are available yet.

