Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way.

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday. (Arizona's Family)

When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was detained, but no further details about what led up to the shooting are available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.