Man dead after allegedly attempting an armed home robbery with three others in El Mirage

Police officials believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to...
Police officials believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to others in the community.(File Image Courtesy: El Mirage Police Dept.)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly attempting an armed home robbery Saturday evening with three others in El Mirage.

El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Investigators learned that four men with weapons were trying to break into a home when those inside confronted them. Someone inside the house shot one of the four suspects as they tried to run away.

El Mirage Police officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to others in the community. An investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made yet.

