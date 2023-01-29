Man allegedly shot, killed while confronting homeowner in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way just north of Union Hills Drive for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a man inside the house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the homeowner was inside his house with a group of people when multiple people confronted him. According to police, that’s when a gunfight occurred, and the homeowner shot the man. The people who were with the man ran away from home after the shooting. Phoenix police say no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.