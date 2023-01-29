Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man allegedly shot, killed while confronting homeowner in north Phoenix

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.
A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way just north of Union Hills Drive for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a man inside the house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Man dead after allegedly attempting an armed home robbery with three others in El Mirage

Detectives say the homeowner was inside his house with a group of people when multiple people confronted him. According to police, that’s when a gunfight occurred, and the homeowner shot the man. The people who were with the man ran away from home after the shooting. Phoenix police say no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.
A man is dead after a morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A loud boom was heard throughout the east Valley early Sunday morning. Some people shared on...
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
Police officials believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to...
Man dead after allegedly attempting an armed home robbery with three others in El Mirage
Traffic moves along the notoriously congested stretch of I-10 through tribal land called the...
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Buckeye woman one of three killed in Los Angeles neighborhood shooting
Lake Mead's water level is expected to sit just about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year...
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead