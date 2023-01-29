Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom

Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Lake Mead's water level is expected to sit just about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year...
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
The man shot and killed in west Phoenix Saturday night tried to enter the home, Phoenix police...
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday