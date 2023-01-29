Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.

What caused this boom or where it came from is still unknown, but Scottsdale police confirmed with Arizona’s Family that they received multiple calls Sunday morning around midnight about the loud noise. Police say no injuries or damage were reported.

Scottsdale police are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.