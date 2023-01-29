Your Life
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

A loud boom was heard throughout the east Valley early Sunday morning. Some people shared on...
A loud boom was heard throughout the east Valley early Sunday morning. Some people shared on social media that they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.

What caused this boom or where it came from is still unknown, but Scottsdale police confirmed with Arizona’s Family that they received multiple calls Sunday morning around midnight about the loud noise. Police say no injuries or damage were reported.

Scottsdale police are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

